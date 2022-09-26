Every 'Midnights' Track Taylor Swift Has Revealed So Far

Last week, Taylor Swift made an exciting announcement via TikTok. The singer revealed that she would be starting a series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me," in which she slowly and randomly reveals the tracklisting for her forthcoming album Midnights.

"I'm going to be using this technologically advanced device," Swift said as she pointed to a rotary cage full of ping pong balls with different numbers on them, "to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I'm going to be announcing and in what order."

Since then, Taylor has revealed three new song titles. The first track to be announced was the album's final track. "Track 13 because of course," Swift smiled. She then picked up a retro landline telephone and revealed the track name into it: "Mastermind."

Following this format, Taylor picked the next ping pong ball on September 23rd. Featuring a cameo from her cat Meredith, the singer revealed that track 8 was titled "Vigilante Shit." Much to fans' delight, this marks the first time a Taylor Swift song title contains a curse word.