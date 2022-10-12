Texas Dog Totally Freezes At The Sight Of Halloween Decorations: WATCH

By Dani Medina

October 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is a spooky time for all of us — even your four-legged best friend.

Maverick, a Labrador in South Texas, caused a hoot online after a video of him went viral where he froze at the sight of Halloween cat decorations. Literally, he froze! "He was just frozen. I mean, it's like somebody just like froze him in place," owner Adam Flores told KENS 5. In the video, Maverick is seen frozen in pointer position in the middle of five lawn cats.

His owner said it was the first time the dog saw these decorations — but it's not his first time encountering a real life cat, ironically enough! Maverick was stuck in this position for over a minute when Adam was able to snap him out of it. "Hey, it's OK, dude," he said. A breeding expert told the news outlet that Maverick wasn't scared, but he was pointing — a position dogs take when they encounter prey. "His body language, his tail was medium. He wasn't tucked between his legs. He didn't have any control over that. That's just total instinct, He walked out the door, saw that, and locked up," Justin McGill, who breeds Pointing Labs at Hunters Point Kennel in Iowa, told KENS 5.

The video shared on TikTok by Lilly Flores has received over 8 million views and 1.2 million likes. The comments came in thousands, as well.

"He looks like u PAUSED him 😂😂," one user said.

"I’m not convinced he’s not just another decoration😂," said another.

"He won the mannequin challenge 😂," another user said.

You can watch the hilarious video below:

