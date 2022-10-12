This Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ In California

There are a variety of bbq restaurants sprinkled throughout the Golden State. From five-star dining to humble roadside specialties, there is certainly no shortage of pulled-pork. Though this dish food can be found almost anywhere in the state, there is one location in California that serves BBQ better than all the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best place to order BBQ in all of California is at Copper Top BBQ located in Big Pine. This BBQ joint is located conveniently off of the road and offers picnic tables for guests to eat outside, in addition to to-go boxes. Lovefood mentioned that the pulled-pork is made very tender and smoky.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best place to order bbq in the entire state:

"This roadside barbecue joint, which landed the best restaurant in America in 2015, recently moved to a larger location down the street, but it’s still a casual affair with picnic tables and plastic takeout boxes. On the menu is beef tri-tip, pulled pork and pork ribs. It’s all described as tender and smoky by customers who recommend the sweet Hawaiian rolls, creamy potato salad and spicy mac ‘n’ cheese."