Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America.

Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."

According to the list, one Arizona spot is among America's most terrifying places. The Bird Cage Theater in Tombstone landed on the list. The website explains:

"In the late 1800s, the Bird Cage Theater functioned as a theater, bar, and gambling den. Here, miners and townsfolk (including the legendary Doc Holliday) were known to drink, carouse, play poker, and take in lewd vaudeville performances. In classic Wild West fashion, over 140 bullet holes riddle the building. Now a tourist attraction, the theater claims to be haunted by cowboys and saloon women, and offers daily ghost tours."

A full list of America's most terrifying places can be found on Cheapism's website.