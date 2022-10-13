Boosie Badazz Claims Social Media Ruined Marriage: 'It Made Us H*es'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2022
Boosie Badazz is offering up his thoughts on the state of marriage in 2022.
In a clip that was posted on Wednesday, October 12, Boosie tells Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he feel marriage has been ruined by social media. He seems to be convinced that women have plenty more options to stare at outside of their husband. He also asserted that it's turned everyone into "h*es."
“Social media f**ked up everything," Boosie said. “Marriages. Everything. At first, your b***h used to just see the n***as at work, you, and that’s it! And come home! That’s all she had to look at! Now, she got 30,000 n***as to look at.”
“All you had to do was look at your side b***hes, your b***hes at work, your b***h at home, and come back," he continued. "That’s all we had. Couple side b***hes from the other side of town. Now, you hypnotized. You look at your b***h and you see a thousand b***hes look better. Lookin’ way better than your b***h... It’s f**ked up. It made us h*es, bruh! It made us h*es.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Boosie also commented on Ye's 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts, Netflix's Dahmer and more. The episode debuts on REVOLT at 10 p.m. tonight. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Boosie's opinion on marriage above.