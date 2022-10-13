Boosie Badazz Claims Social Media Ruined Marriage: 'It Made Us H*es'

Boosie Badazz is offering up his thoughts on the state of marriage in 2022.



In a clip that was posted on Wednesday, October 12, Boosie tells Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he feel marriage has been ruined by social media. He seems to be convinced that women have plenty more options to stare at outside of their husband. He also asserted that it's turned everyone into "h*es."



“Social media f**ked up everything," Boosie said. “Marriages. Everything. At first, your b***h used to just see the n***as at work, you, and that’s it! And come home! That’s all she had to look at! Now, she got 30,000 n***as to look at.”