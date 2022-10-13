Flight Evacuated Due To Fumes In Cabin

A flight to Barbados was rerouted back to Miami International Airport and evacuated after fumes filled the cabin on Wednesday (October 12), officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

Flight 338 took off at 5:50 p.m., but was forced to return back to Miami after a strong odor was detected emanating from a passenger's carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin confirmed.

American Airlines described the fumes as a "chemical odor," according to NBC Miami.

All passengers and flight crew members were evacuated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on the airfield and transported back to the terminal and all customers were offered hotel accommodations and a rescheduled flight for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday (October 13) morning, or the option to book another flight at the terminal.

An American Airlines spokesperson told the New York Post that the flight carried 172 passengers and six crew members.

“The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and customers deplaned normally,” the spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the airline on Wednesday. “All customers were offered hotel accommodations and the flight is now scheduled to re-depart tomorrow at 9 a.m."

Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were reported to be present at the scene, which was cleared before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to NBC Miami.