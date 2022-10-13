Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel's Magic Stunt Goes Wrong

"It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight," the source said about the scene. "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out. Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears."



Ginuwine made a full recovery after the scary moment on set. The trick was apart of Criss Angel's new show Magic with the Stars, which is set to feature a slew of celebrities doing tricks with the famed Las Vegas magician. The show premieres on The CW on October 22.



The "Differences" singer has not commented on his experience on the show just yet. Hopefully, he will get back to doing his regularly scheduled epic performances and viral dance moves soon.

