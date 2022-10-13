Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel's Magic Stunt Goes Wrong
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2022
Ginuwine got the shock of his life after he passed out while doing a magic trick that went left real quick.
According to a video the Daily Mail published on Thursday, October 13, the R&B singer is seen holding his breathe under water in a glass cube while participating in a magic trick for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars on The CW. The footage shows Ginuwine hitting the sides of the cubes in distress before the show's employees pulled him out. After they laid him down on the floor, an undisclosed source said the artist was unconscious and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
"It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight," the source said about the scene. "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out. Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears."
Ginuwine made a full recovery after the scary moment on set. The trick was apart of Criss Angel's new show Magic with the Stars, which is set to feature a slew of celebrities doing tricks with the famed Las Vegas magician. The show premieres on The CW on October 22.
The "Differences" singer has not commented on his experience on the show just yet. Hopefully, he will get back to doing his regularly scheduled epic performances and viral dance moves soon.