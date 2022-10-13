Kevin Hart Mourns The Death Of His Father: 'Give Mom A Hug For Me'

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart wrote in his caption. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you 😢💪🏾🙏🏾 We will all make you proud…."



The post included a collage featuring photos of Hart with his dad and family during various occasions. In another post, Hart posted a photo of just him and his father with just the caption, "RIP spoon."



Hart's relationship with his father was previously strained due to his stints in jail and being in and out of his family's lives when he was younger. However, the comedian recently said that he chose to forgive him and leave their problems in the past.



