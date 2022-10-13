Lil Baby Reveals He Charges Up To $350,000 For Features

The price of Lil Baby's feature is going up.



On Wednesday, October 12, Baby appeared on Big Loon's The Experience podcast and gave fans an update on how much he charges for features nowadays. During his rise in 2020, the Quality Control rapper said he was charging $100,000 for features while QC's Pee and Lil Durk told him to double it. When he was asked how much he charges for a feature, Baby said his price tag now clocks in at $350,000. He also said he doesn't do as many collaborations as he's done in the past.