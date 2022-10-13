Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun

An unidentified man began to remove his clothes while inside of a Los Angeles Meat market on Wednesday evening and proceeded to fire a gun in the parking lot. According to KTLA, the incident occurred at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles. After being notified that the man had a gun, police arrived on scene and took him into custody.

No one knew why the man started to remove his clothes in the meat market. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy Gilbert Borruel told KTLA that the man was "sweating profusely" while inside of the market. This occurred before he went out into the parking lot and fired the gun. The police were called to the scene after an employee spotted the gun in the suspects waistband. KTLA mentioned that the man fired three shots out in the parking lot.

When police arrived, the suspect tried to run away. He only made it a block from the market before police were able to apprehend him. KTLA noted that the suspect had to be tasered due to arguments with police. Those inside of the market at the time of the incident described the man to be "disoriented." The suspect was taken to the hospital and assessed for injuries before being taken into custody.