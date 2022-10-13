There's A Shortage Affecting Texas BBQ Restaurants — Here's Why

A staple of any BBQ plate is getting increasingly hard to find and Texas restaurants are concerned.

A smoked turkey shortage could be on the horizon for Texas BBQ joints, and the avian flu epidemic is to blame. To stop the spread, six million turkeys were killed earlier this year, according to KHOU. Let's not forget that Thanksgiving is also approaching rapidly, so processors are reportedly scaling back whole turkeys to make sure consumer supply isn't impacted.

Wholesale prices for turkey breast have also gone up as a result. Last year, they were about $3 a pound and now they can cost you about $7. This situation isn't only affecting barbecue restaurants, however. Whole turkeys could also be more expensive this holiday season.