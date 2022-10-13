There's A Shortage Affecting Texas BBQ Restaurants — Here's Why

By Dani Medina

October 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A staple of any BBQ plate is getting increasingly hard to find and Texas restaurants are concerned.

A smoked turkey shortage could be on the horizon for Texas BBQ joints, and the avian flu epidemic is to blame. To stop the spread, six million turkeys were killed earlier this year, according to KHOU. Let's not forget that Thanksgiving is also approaching rapidly, so processors are reportedly scaling back whole turkeys to make sure consumer supply isn't impacted.

Wholesale prices for turkey breast have also gone up as a result. Last year, they were about $3 a pound and now they can cost you about $7. This situation isn't only affecting barbecue restaurants, however. Whole turkeys could also be more expensive this holiday season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.