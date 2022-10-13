This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Sturbridge barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included B.T.'s Smokehouse as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge," Love Food wrote. "It serves dry-rubbed and 24-hour-smoked meats, infused with hickory and local cherry wood, and served as plates or stuffed into burritos, Reubens and sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens."

Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below: