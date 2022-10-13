This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for barbecue, Nashville hot chicken and other Southern-inspired meals, but the growing culinary scene has expanded across the state to include delightful and authentic bites from around the world.

Cheapism search around the country to find the best Korean restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:

"Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is considered the best Korean eatery in the state?

Seoul Garden

Located in Nashville, this popular restaurant serves up classic Korean specialties that won't disappoint. The site recommends diners try out the veggie, beef and rice dish dolsotbap. Seoul Garden is located at 4928 Edmondson Pike #101 in Nashville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best Korean restaurant in Tennessee:

"Seoul Garden's standout is the dolsotbap, which is made of mixed vegetables, beef, and rice served in hot stoneware to cook the ingredients to your order. All dishes are served with a colorful array of banchan, including kimchi and other tasty Korean sides, plus rice and soup. Make sure to order the Korean barley tea or sake. Some other favorite dishes are bibimbap, jibjab, and riblets, and all meals end with a slice orange for dessert."

