This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee

As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America? Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:

"Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered ( and so do many of these restaurants)."

So which Tennessee restaurant is considered the coziest place to dine in the state?

Marcy Jo's Mealhouse and Bakery

Located in Columbia, Marcy Jo's Mealhouse and Bakery serves up breakfast and lunch favorites with a Southern twist plus a daily selection of rotating specials that promise to change lives "one bite at a time."

Marcy Jo's Mealhouse is located at 4205 Highway 431 in Columbia.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"Crammed into a ramshackle-looking little house with a tin roof and modest porch, Marcy Jo's proves you can't judge a book by its cover. Inside, the country cooking is anything but shabby, and the décor is surprisingly quaint, with twinkling lights and tin signs lining the walls. Diners love the biscuits and gravy, fried bologna sandwiches, and catfish. And the cinnamon rolls are legendary."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the coziest restaurants around the country.