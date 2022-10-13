This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2022

Korean fried chicken wings sprinkled with sesame and spring-onion on wood plate. Homemade Korean barbecue chicken wing delicious,moist and spicy. Fried chicken wings in Korean style on wood table.
Photo: Getty Images

Asian food is satisfying for all kinds of reasons. Korean cuisine hits a special note though with unique flavors and traditional dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi and kimchi. There's no shortage of rice, noodle bowls, and meat dishes if you're craving that, as well.

For those looking for their favorite Korean spot, Cheapism has the scoop on the best Korean restaurants in every state.

The best one in Washington is YunGaNe Korean Restaurant! Writers recommended this spot's bibimbap while gushing about what makes it great:

"This place has the best bibimbap around, say fans of YunGaNe. There are four kinds to choose from, all cooked in a traditional stone pot cooked and served with pickled appetizers. Bibimbap is bulgogi with seasoned bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, gochujang, and a fried egg. Make sure to order the house tea, too."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they're offering sandwiches, wraps, kupbap (rice bowls), and bento boxes packed with your choice of meat, pot stickers, rice, and salad.

If you're dying to try this place out, drop by 1204 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out the full list of amazing Korean restaurants on Cheapism.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.