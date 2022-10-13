This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
October 13, 2022
Asian food is satisfying for all kinds of reasons. Korean cuisine hits a special note though with unique flavors and traditional dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi and kimchi. There's no shortage of rice, noodle bowls, and meat dishes if you're craving that, as well.
For those looking for their favorite Korean spot, Cheapism has the scoop on the best Korean restaurants in every state.
The best one in Washington is YunGaNe Korean Restaurant! Writers recommended this spot's bibimbap while gushing about what makes it great:
"This place has the best bibimbap around, say fans of YunGaNe. There are four kinds to choose from, all cooked in a traditional stone pot cooked and served with pickled appetizers. Bibimbap is bulgogi with seasoned bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, gochujang, and a fried egg. Make sure to order the house tea, too."
Taking a closer look at their menu, they're offering sandwiches, wraps, kupbap (rice bowls), and bento boxes packed with your choice of meat, pot stickers, rice, and salad.
If you're dying to try this place out, drop by 1204 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Check out the full list of amazing Korean restaurants on Cheapism.