This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In California

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of California can be found at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Spaghettone alla gricia. This restaurant known for making their pasta from scratch and utilizing local vegetables to perfect each dish. Aside from pasta, the menu also includes delectable pizzas.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"Highlighting the ancient and urban cultural traditions of Rome, pasta maven Evan Funke’s celebrity-packed Mother Wolf offers seasonal antipasti, wood-fired pizzas, and handmade pastas using local vegetables."