This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Georgia

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Georgia can be found at La Tavola Trattoria in Atlanta. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Squid Ink Spaghetti.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"This classic trattoria offers timeless Italian dishes served by the friendliest staff around. The veal meatballs are light and tender, the ragù is just like nonna’s, and the squid ink spaghetti steals the show. Save room for the boccone dolce – a brown sugar meringue with berry sorbet, roasted strawberries, and basil lemon curd."