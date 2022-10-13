This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Illinois

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Illinois can be found at RPM Italian in Chicago. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Maine Lobster Ravioli. The website also recommended trying the "sweet corn agnolotti with black truffle."

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"With a contemporary menu of family-style fare, RPM offers a mouthwatering selection of hot and cold antipasti, bread and salumi plates, pizzas, steaks, seafood, and handmade pastas. Try the sweet corn agnolotti with black truffle, the crispy brussels sprouts, and the bomboloni (Italian brioche doughnuts)."