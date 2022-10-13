This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

October 13, 2022

Homemade Italian Chicken Parmesan
Photo: Getty Images

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Michigan can be found at SheWolf Pastifico & Bar in Detroit. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Ziti alla Norma.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"This chic restaurant offers contemporary Italian dishes inspired by the cuisine of Rome, as well as outstanding wine and cocktails. The chef’s tasting menu is optional but highly recommended, although you can’t go wrong with the paccheri arrabbiata with lamb neck ragù or the ziti alla Norma with roasted eggplant and ricotta."
