This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Minnesota

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Minnesota can be found at Giulia's in Minneapolis. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Seafood cavatelli. This restaurant also serves unique cocktails, and their mozzarella is made extremely fresh to pair with large plates of pasta.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"Enjoy pizza and cocktails at Giulia’s chic modern bar, or grab a table and experience a fresh, tableside pulled mozzarella and a hearty pasta dish. Guests love the cacio e pepe, the ricotta meatballs, and the panna cotta."