This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Missouri

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Missouri can be found at Casa Don Alfonso in St. Louis. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Gnocchi zucchini provola. The website also mentioned that this specific Italian staple is located inside of a Ritz Carlton.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"Southern Italian family traditions permeate the atmosphere and cuisine at this restaurant in the Ritz Carlton. Try the burrata caprese or the beef carpaccio then dive into a house made tagliatelle, Sicilian rigatoni, or grandma’s ziti with Amalfi coast anchovies."