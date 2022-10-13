This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Missouri
By Logan DeLoye
October 13, 2022
Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.
According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Missouri can be found at Casa Don Alfonso in St. Louis. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Gnocchi zucchini provola. The website also mentioned that this specific Italian staple is located inside of a Ritz Carlton.
Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:
"Southern Italian family traditions permeate the atmosphere and cuisine at this restaurant in the Ritz Carlton. Try the burrata caprese or the beef carpaccio then dive into a house made tagliatelle, Sicilian rigatoni, or grandma’s ziti with Amalfi coast anchovies."