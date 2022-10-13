This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag

By Dani Medina

October 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cibolo, you're getting your first Chick-fil-A!

The $1.2 million location is expected to open in 2023, MySanAntonio reports, citing a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Construction is expected to commence on July 10, 2023 with a completion date of December 14, 2023. The 4,876-square-foot chicken joint will be located at Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road.

This locations marks the first for Cibolo. The closest Chick-fil-A is currently in Schertz.

In more chicken news, another location of the iconic Nashville hot chicken joint Hattie B's has recently been revealed as it plans to open restaurants in Dallas, Austin and Houston in the coming years. Hattie B's opened its first location in Deep Ellum earlier this year and plans to open another one in Austin next summer. It'll be located at 2529 S. Lamar Blvd., the former site of Maria's Taco Xpress which closed in 2020.

Shaquille O'Neal is also expanding his chicken restaurant to the Lone Star State. Big Chicken opened its first Texas location at Austin's Moody Center in April and now the Houston location is in the works. It'll be located at 9660 Westheimer Road and is slated to open early December or early January.

