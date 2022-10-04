Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed

Shaquille O'Neal's fried chicken venture into Texas has taken off — and now we have details of a new location!

Big Chicken opened its first location in the Lone Star State at Austin's Moody Center in April, and now another location is in the works. Houston, you're getting a Big Chicken! The fried chicken joint will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, the restaurant announced on its website. This location is slated to open early December or early January, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Westheimer Road location is the first of eight locations expected to open in Houston. Over 50 locations are planned to open around Texas over the next seven years, including Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. The Texas locations are estimated to be about 2,800 to 4,000 square feet and some will have a full bar.

Big Chicken currently has locations open in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Seattle with plans to open restaurants in Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Nashville and Ohio.