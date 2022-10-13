Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 Postponed

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Thursday (October 13) and rescheduled to take place the following day due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced in a statement shared on its official website.

"Major League Baseball has announced that Thursday's ALDS Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians at Yankee Stadium will not be played this evening due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather," the league said. "The game will be played Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:07 p.m."

