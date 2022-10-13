Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 Postponed
By Jason Hall
October 13, 2022
Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Thursday (October 13) and rescheduled to take place the following day due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced in a statement shared on its official website.
"Major League Baseball has announced that Thursday's ALDS Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians at Yankee Stadium will not be played this evening due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather," the league said. "The game will be played Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:07 p.m."
Game 2 instead be played on Friday (October 14) at 1:07 p.m.
Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/OyWtLomUr6— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 13, 2022
Tickets initially purchased as ALDS "Home Game 2" will be valid for Friday's rescheduled game and rfunds or exchanges will not be offered in accordance with MLB ticket policy.
The National Weather Service has issued a "small craft advisory" for New York City from 10:00 a.m. Thursday to 2:00 a.m. on Friday.
A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and embedded thunderstorms to the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night. Here's the latest breakdown of the concerns we have for today. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #NYCwx #LIwx pic.twitter.com/N9WWpxnrpO— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 13, 2022
"A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and embedded thunderstorms to the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night," NWS New York tweeted.
The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the ALDS following a 4-1 victory in Game 1.
Gerrit Cole recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just one run, one walk and four hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
Outfield Harrison Bader tied the game in the third inning with a solo home run and the Yankees took their first lead in the fifth after Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored on a Jose Trevino sacrifice fly.
Anthony Rizzo added to the lead with a 2-run home run to score Aaron Judge in the sixth inning.