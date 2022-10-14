6 Shot In Connected Incidents In Alabama

Six people were injured during connected shootings in Alabama on Thursday (October 13) night, the Lanett Police Department.

The department responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of 50th Avenue at 9:41 pm. and located six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds upon arriving at the scene, according to a press release obtained by AL.com Friday (October 14) morning.

Police said the victims received medical treatment provided by Lanett Fire EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS and Huguley Fire first responders at the scene, however, additional details released on the shooting or the victims were limited.

The department said the victims were taken to various local hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately made available on Friday morning, according to AL.com.

A secondary nearby scene was also located in relation to the initial call, the department confirmed in the press release.

The Valley Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all assisted the Lanett Police Department in its response on Thursday night and the investigation into the two shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett police at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.