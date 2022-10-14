Here's The Best Dessert Menu In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2022

Delicious pies and pastries
Photo: Getty Images

People always ask, "did you save room for dessert?" What if we want dessert as a meal?

Sometimes our sweet tooth gets the better of us, and we need a nice helping of cake, cookies, pie, ice cream, or sugary beverages. Luckily, there are plenty of places to pick up a treat and satisfy our cravings, from family diners and pristine bakeries to cafes and quirky eateries.

Eat This, Not That! crafted a special list for dessert lovers. Writers found the best dessert menus in every state, which include Instagram-worthy creations, decadent dishes, and humble recipes.

Bottlehouse has Washington's most delicious dessert offerings, according to the website:

"The dessert menu at Bottlehouse includes homemade goodies, with a rotating selection of chocolate truffles and pot de créme. Or, opt for a dessert cheese board curated by an in-house team of mongers. The neighborhood restaurant has a selection of dessert wines to sync up with your last course. 'The chocolate truffles were so creamy and delicious,' one Yelp reviewer wrote."

Drop by 1416 34th Ave. in Seattle if you desire something sweet. Bottlehouse is available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and catering.

Check out Eat This' full list of delectable dessert menus.

