Here's The Best Dessert Menu In Washington

People always ask, "did you save room for dessert?" What if we want dessert as a meal?

Sometimes our sweet tooth gets the better of us, and we need a nice helping of cake, cookies, pie, ice cream, or sugary beverages. Luckily, there are plenty of places to pick up a treat and satisfy our cravings, from family diners and pristine bakeries to cafes and quirky eateries.

Eat This, Not That! crafted a special list for dessert lovers. Writers found the best dessert menus in every state, which include Instagram-worthy creations, decadent dishes, and humble recipes.

Bottlehouse has Washington's most delicious dessert offerings, according to the website:

"The dessert menu at Bottlehouse includes homemade goodies, with a rotating selection of chocolate truffles and pot de créme. Or, opt for a dessert cheese board curated by an in-house team of mongers. The neighborhood restaurant has a selection of dessert wines to sync up with your last course. 'The chocolate truffles were so creamy and delicious,' one Yelp reviewer wrote."