Another fried chicken joint has opened its doors in the Lone Star State.

Introducing Daddy's Chicken Shack, a Los Angeles-based fast casual restaurant that just celebrated its grand opening in Houston, the first of several Texas locations planned. Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open in Houston as of Thursday (October 13) at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights, according to the Houston Chronicle. This marks the chicken restaurant's first location outside of California.

"We’re so humbled and excited to bring this concept to Houston, not only because I grew up not far from here, but because Houston is well-known for its diversity and culinary scene. We look forward to serving Heights residents and beyond by delivering accessible, chef-driven fried chicken sandwiches, while honoring our commitment to sustainability and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all," chef Pace Webb told the news outlet.

Daddy's Chicken Shack announced it would expand into Texas back in August, with 10 locations planned for the Fort Worth area. Locations are also coming soon in Scottsdale, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Portland.