LA-Based Fried Chicken Joint Opens First Location In Texas
By Dani Medina
October 14, 2022
Another fried chicken joint has opened its doors in the Lone Star State.
Introducing Daddy's Chicken Shack, a Los Angeles-based fast casual restaurant that just celebrated its grand opening in Houston, the first of several Texas locations planned. Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open in Houston as of Thursday (October 13) at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights, according to the Houston Chronicle. This marks the chicken restaurant's first location outside of California.
"We’re so humbled and excited to bring this concept to Houston, not only because I grew up not far from here, but because Houston is well-known for its diversity and culinary scene. We look forward to serving Heights residents and beyond by delivering accessible, chef-driven fried chicken sandwiches, while honoring our commitment to sustainability and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all," chef Pace Webb told the news outlet.
Daddy's Chicken Shack announced it would expand into Texas back in August, with 10 locations planned for the Fort Worth area. Locations are also coming soon in Scottsdale, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Portland.
Here's what you can expect when you order from Daddy's Chicken Shack: They're known for their buttermilk-brined fried chicken sandwiches. On the menu, you'll find its signature Big Daddy Sandwich, sliders, chicken and waffles sandwiches, plus a vegan sandwich option. Chicken bowls and salads are also available, and you can complete your meal with sides including seasoned fries, popcorn chicken, loaded fries, vegan chicken nuggets or chicken fingers.
The Houston Daddy's Chicken Shack location will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. A grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 6. The first 100 guests will receive a swag bag and all customers will get a BOGO coupon.