Major Update On Cody Rhodes' Injury Status, Possible WWE Return

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly "a little ahead of schedule in healing" from his pectoral injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Rhodes, who has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle since June, is reportedly back to "normal" in his "real life" but "any upper body weights he can use are extremely light," according to Meltzer.

Rhodes doesn't have a set return date as of Friday (October 14), but could possibly be cleared for a surprise Royal Rumble return or for WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view -- which will be held in his hometown of Atlanta -- in January.

Rhodes underwent surgery on his torn pectoral in June after going viral for wrestling through a the gruesome injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday June 5 in Chicago.

Prior to the show, Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins.