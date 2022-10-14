Major Update On Cody Rhodes' Injury Status, Possible WWE Return
By Jason Hall
October 14, 2022
WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly "a little ahead of schedule in healing" from his pectoral injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
Rhodes, who has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle since June, is reportedly back to "normal" in his "real life" but "any upper body weights he can use are extremely light," according to Meltzer.
Rhodes doesn't have a set return date as of Friday (October 14), but could possibly be cleared for a surprise Royal Rumble return or for WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view -- which will be held in his hometown of Atlanta -- in January.
Rhodes underwent surgery on his torn pectoral in June after going viral for wrestling through a the gruesome injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday June 5 in Chicago.
Prior to the show, Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins.
"For the love of the game." - @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3bHlLl5UB9— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
During the match, Rhodes took off his entrance attire and revealed a gnarly bruise, which became the main focus of the match as Rollins targeted the injury and Rhodes managed to overcome it, hitting Rollins with his finisher, Cross Rhodes, twice and using a sledgehammer to pick up the victory.
For the love of the game— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022
Rhodes made his WWE return after a nearly six-year absence at WrestleMania 37 in April, becoming the first major All Elite Wrestling star to sign with the company, having also previously served as an executive and a crucial factor in the promotion's 2019 launch.
The second-generation wrestler is the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of WWE legend and current AEW wrestler/coach Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as 'Goldust,' began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program in 2006.