Latest On Cody Rhodes' WWE Status After Gruesome Injury

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is aiming for a quick return despite being scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week.

During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw this week, Rhodes teased the possibility of competing in the upcoming Money in the Bank match at its namesake premium live event on July 2.

"I want to talk about what's above me," Rhodes said while standing in the ring under two hanging 'Money in the Bank' briefcases. "The 'Money in the Bank' briefcase, more so, the contract inside has alluded me my entire career and certainly, I'm a little banged up at the moment but, in four weeks time if, somehow, if someway I was able to climb the ladder, I was able to grab said briefcase, I was able to cash that sucker in and become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion."