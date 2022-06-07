Latest On Cody Rhodes' WWE Status After Gruesome Injury
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2022
WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is aiming for a quick return despite being scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week.
During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw this week, Rhodes teased the possibility of competing in the upcoming Money in the Bank match at its namesake premium live event on July 2.
"I want to talk about what's above me," Rhodes said while standing in the ring under two hanging 'Money in the Bank' briefcases. "The 'Money in the Bank' briefcase, more so, the contract inside has alluded me my entire career and certainly, I'm a little banged up at the moment but, in four weeks time if, somehow, if someway I was able to climb the ladder, I was able to grab said briefcase, I was able to cash that sucker in and become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion."
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports Rhodes is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral on Thursday (June 9).
Rhodes went viral after he managed to wrestle through a torn pectoral injury during the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday (June 5) night in Chicago.
Prior to the show, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported the injury to Rhodes' right pec, which he said occurred while Rhodes was "weight training," but confirmed the second-generation wrestler would still compete in his scheduled match against Seth Rollins.
During the match, Rhodes took off his entrance attire and revealed a gnarly bruise, which became the main focus of the match as Rollins targeted the injury and Rhodes managed to overcome it, hitting Rollins with his finisher, Cross Rhodes, twice and using a sledgehammer to pick up the victory.
"For the love of the game." - @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3bHlLl5UB9— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
For the love of the game— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022
Rhodes made his WWE return after a nearly six-year absence at WrestleMania 37 in April, becoming the first major All Elite Wrestling star to sign with the company, having also previously served as an executive and a crucial factor in the promotion's 2019 launch.
Rhodes, the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of WWE legend and current AEW wrestler/coach Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as 'Goldust,' began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program in 2006.