Mysterious Fire Started In Georgia High School Bathroom

An unidentified person set fire inside of a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning and firefighters were needed to extinguish the small blaze. According to WSB-TV, the fire was started around 8:30 a.m at South Gwinnett High School and there are currently no suspects in custody for the crime. After the fire was started, smoke began to billow through the hallways and students and faculty had to be evacuated.

WSB-TV mentioned that firefighters were called to the scene to put out the fire. When they arrived at the school they put out the small fire very quickly. Officials mentioned that the fire did not burn in other parts of the school. No structural damage was reported as a result of the mysterious fire. Despite no damage being done to the school, WSB-TV noted that there was one individual taken to the hospital during the time of the fire, but the medical issues were unrelated to the event.

“Firefighters were able to determine that the fire was incendiary in nature,” the Gwinnett County Fire Department shared in a release obtained by WSB-TV. Gwinett County School Police continue to search for possible suspects and investigate the motive for starting the fire.