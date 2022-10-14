This Georgia Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America

Spooky might be considered a season, but some places stay spooky all year round. Be it legend or chilling history, the most haunted hotels in America certainly have interesting stories.

According to a 10 best list compiled by USA Today, the most haunted hotel in Georgia is the Marshall House located in Savannah. USA Today detailed this hotel retaining a spooky reputation due to its history as a hospital, not one, not two, but three separate times. Various stories have been passed down throughout generations that paint a morbid picture of body parts beneath the floors, and appliances turning off and on when no one is around. USA Today ranked the Marshall House as the third most haunted hotel in all of America.

Here is what USA Today had to say about one of the most haunted hotels in the entire country:

"Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia and comes with its own share of ghost stories, but the Marshall House tops them all. This historic hotel opened in 1851 and was used three times as a hospital. One story claims a doctor buried amputated body parts under the floorboards because the ground was too frozen to dig. Stories abound, of ghost sighting in the hallways to faucets turning on by themselves."