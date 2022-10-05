Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

October 5, 2022

Security camera
Photo: Getty Images

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.

The restaurant took to Facebook to release a statement that detailed the incident and the future of the restaurant and its current staff.

"As many have heard, one of our employees has been arrested for having hidden cameras in our restaurant bathroom. The acts which he is accused of are disgusting and horrifying beyond words, and are in no way in line with the values and beliefs of our business. He has since been removed from the restaurant and is not involved in anyway with our business. These acts have nothing to do with the ownership, management, our staff, or the restaurant itself," the post explained.

The restaurant went on to mention that all 26 of their current employees have decided to stay with the restaurant despite also falling victim to the security cameras. The restaurant will remain open.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.