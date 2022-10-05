Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.

The restaurant took to Facebook to release a statement that detailed the incident and the future of the restaurant and its current staff.

"As many have heard, one of our employees has been arrested for having hidden cameras in our restaurant bathroom. The acts which he is accused of are disgusting and horrifying beyond words, and are in no way in line with the values and beliefs of our business. He has since been removed from the restaurant and is not involved in anyway with our business. These acts have nothing to do with the ownership, management, our staff, or the restaurant itself," the post explained.