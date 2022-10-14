This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut.

"A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran Daniel Lanigan," Love Food wrote. "The star dishes are the beef brisket (which is chopped and shredded perfectly), the fatty burnt ends, and smoked mac ‘n’ cheese (which has pulled pork and bacon mixed in). Although you don’t come to a barbecue joint for a hot dog, the one sold here is a must-try."

