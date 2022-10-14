This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland.

"New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name for itself. Opened by a couple from El Salvador, it’s Texas-inspired barbecue with a Central American twist," Love Food wrote. "Its most popular dish is wagyu brisket so tender it “forks apart like chocolate cake.” Sides such as chamoy watermelon and sweet beans with brisket are the perfect complement. Be sure to pre-order to avoid disappointment."

Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below: