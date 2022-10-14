This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
By Jason Hall
October 14, 2022
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland.
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland.
"New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name for itself. Opened by a couple from El Salvador, it’s Texas-inspired barbecue with a Central American twist," Love Food wrote. "Its most popular dish is wagyu brisket so tender it “forks apart like chocolate cake.” Sides such as chamoy watermelon and sweet beans with brisket are the perfect complement. Be sure to pre-order to avoid disappointment."
Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Alaska- Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
- Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
- California- Copper Top BBQ
- Colorado- Georgia Boys BBQ
- Connecticut- Pig Rig BBQ
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
- Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
- Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
- Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
- Illinois- Smoque BBQ
- Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
- Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Louisiana- The Joint
- Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
- Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
- Michigan- Slows Bar-B-Q
- Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
- Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
- Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
- Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
- New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
- New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
- New York- John Brown BBQ
- North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
- North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
- Oregon- Matt's BBQ
- Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
- Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
- South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
- Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
- Texas- Franklin Barbecue
- Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
- Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
- Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
- Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
- West Virginia- Hickory House
- Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ