This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Virginia
By Jason Hall
October 14, 2022
A Henrico barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Virginia.
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included HogsHead Cafe as the top choice for Virginia.
"Virginia is another state with a plethora of excellent barbecue restaurants, but HogsHead Cafe is the people’s choice," Love Food wrote. "It receives hundreds of visitors who all have positive things to say about it. The baby back ribs have a smoky crust on the outside and the meat is falling off the bone. Meanwhile, the pulled pork is tender and juicy. Get both, plus two sides, by ordering the Hog Sampler. You won’t regret it."
Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Alaska- Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
- Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
- California- Copper Top BBQ
- Colorado- Georgia Boys BBQ
- Connecticut- Pig Rig BBQ
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
- Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
- Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
- Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
- Illinois- Smoque BBQ
- Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
- Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Louisiana- The Joint
- Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
- Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
- Michigan- Slows Bar-B-Q
- Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
- Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
- Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
- Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
- New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
- New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
- New York- John Brown BBQ
- North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
- North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
- Oregon- Matt's BBQ
- Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
- Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
- South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
- Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
- Texas- Franklin Barbecue
- Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
- Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
- Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
- Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
- West Virginia- Hickory House
- Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ