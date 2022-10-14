This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Virginia

A Henrico barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included HogsHead Cafe as the top choice for Virginia.

"Virginia is another state with a plethora of excellent barbecue restaurants, but HogsHead Cafe is the people’s choice," Love Food wrote. "It receives hundreds of visitors who all have positive things to say about it. The baby back ribs have a smoky crust on the outside and the meat is falling off the bone. Meanwhile, the pulled pork is tender and juicy. Get both, plus two sides, by ordering the Hog Sampler. You won’t regret it."

Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below: