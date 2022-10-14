This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel.

Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat can be so it compiled a list of the restaurant in each state that has the best dessert menu. According to the site, "These restaurants excel when it comes to ending your meal on a high note."

So which North Carolina restaurant has the best dessert menu in the state?

The Goodyear House

Located in Charlotte, The Goodyear House is "build on goodtimes," according to its website. Aside from its menu filled with delicious elevated comfort foods, the restaurant also has a selection of must-try desserts, including a warm banana pudding and rotating desserts that will keep you coming back for more.

The Goodyear House is located at 3032 N Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"From a cute blue house with houseplants and garage doors that open to a backyard patio, The Goodyear House serves elevated comfort foods with loads of vegan options. The Tiramisu Snack Cake with chocolate-covered toffee and the Cookie Sammie made with s'mores cookies are some attention grabbers on the dessert menu. But reviewers rave most about the seasonal Thicc Pie.

'For dessert we got the Thicc Pie,' a Yelp reviewer says. 'Whatever you do, you need to get this.'"

Check out Eat This, Not That's full list to see the best dessert menus around the country.