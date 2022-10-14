This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Ohio

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Ohio can be found at Z Cucina di Spirito in Columbus. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Sausage orecchiette. This restaurant is also known for the deserts that they make entirely from scratch.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:

"This upscale restaurant serves a seasonally rotating menu of modern Italian fare with Mediterranean flavors. The “from-scratch” menu features house-made ricotta, mozzarella, pastas, breads, sausages, and desserts. Don’t miss the daily specials like Meatball Monday and Tuscan Tapas Tuesday."