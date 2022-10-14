This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Ohio
By Logan DeLoye
October 14, 2022
Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.
According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best pasta in all of Ohio can be found at Z Cucina di Spirito in Columbus. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first timers try the Sausage orecchiette. This restaurant is also known for the deserts that they make entirely from scratch.
Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the best pasta in the entire state:
"This upscale restaurant serves a seasonally rotating menu of modern Italian fare with Mediterranean flavors. The “from-scratch” menu features house-made ricotta, mozzarella, pastas, breads, sausages, and desserts. Don’t miss the daily specials like Meatball Monday and Tuscan Tapas Tuesday."