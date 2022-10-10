These Are Ohio's Most Popular Sports Teams

Ohio houses many popular sports franchises. Some are loved by the entire state, and some split the population in two. Sports fans spent the year searching the web for their favorite and least favorite teams. Betohio turned these statistics into data that encompasses which teams were searched for the most.

"To determine the most popular teams in Ohio, we analyzed the number of Google searches each recorded over the last 12 months. We then calculated the average monthly volume and ranked the top franchises. Read on to see where your team places," the website shared in regards to their methods of collecting data.

According to a ranked list compiled by Betohio, the most popular sports franchise in all of Ohio is the Cleveland Browns, followed closely by the Cleveland Guardians in second, and the Cincinnati Bengals in third.

Here is what Betohio had to say about the top ranking:

"Leading the way as Ohio’s most popular sports team, we have the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, with an astonishing 1.7 million Google searches each and every month. This includes being ranked No. 1 in eight of Ohio’s 10 major cities and recording 246,000 searches in Cleveland (1st) and 165,000 in Columbus (1st). The Browns are yet to ever reach the Super Bowl (although they did reach the playoffs in 2020), so it’s little surprise they’ll be long shots when Ohio betting apps kick off."