Tom Brady Fined By NFL Over Controversial Play: Report

By Jason Hall

October 14, 2022

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been fined $11,139 by the NFL for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during a controversial play in Week 5), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine on Friday (October 14).

The league notified Brady that had reviewed the play in which Jarrett was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which resulted in Brady appearing to kick up his foot while on the ground but not make contact with Jarrett.

Many criticized the roughing the passer call as Brady still had the football when he was brought down, which would have resulted in a sack forcing fourth down and likely a punt to give the Falcons possession.

Instead, the Buccaneers continued the drive and were able to run out the clock during the final 2:57 of play.

The NFL issues a $11,139 fine for a first-time offense for striking/kicking/kneeing and $16,444 for a second offense.

Brady finished Sunday's game with 351 yards and a touchdown on 35 of 52 passing, throwing for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games, following a season best 385 yards and three touchdowns on 39 of 52 passing in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.