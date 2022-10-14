Tom Brady Fined By NFL Over Controversial Play: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been fined $11,139 by the NFL for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during a controversial play in Week 5), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine on Friday (October 14).

The league notified Brady that had reviewed the play in which Jarrett was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which resulted in Brady appearing to kick up his foot while on the ground but not make contact with Jarrett.

Many criticized the roughing the passer call as Brady still had the football when he was brought down, which would have resulted in a sack forcing fourth down and likely a punt to give the Falcons possession.