Tom Brady Fined By NFL Over Controversial Play: Report
By Jason Hall
October 14, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been fined $11,139 by the NFL for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during a controversial play in Week 5), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine on Friday (October 14).
The league notified Brady that had reviewed the play in which Jarrett was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which resulted in Brady appearing to kick up his foot while on the ground but not make contact with Jarrett.
Many criticized the roughing the passer call as Brady still had the football when he was brought down, which would have resulted in a sack forcing fourth down and likely a punt to give the Falcons possession.
More on Tom Brady being fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta defensive end Grady Jarrett on a sack during the Bucs’ 21-15 victory over the Falcons last week, via @JennaLaineESPN:https://t.co/jCheUURRdb— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022
Instead, the Buccaneers continued the drive and were able to run out the clock during the final 2:57 of play.
The NFL issues a $11,139 fine for a first-time offense for striking/kicking/kneeing and $16,444 for a second offense.
Brady finished Sunday's game with 351 yards and a touchdown on 35 of 52 passing, throwing for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games, following a season best 385 yards and three touchdowns on 39 of 52 passing in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.