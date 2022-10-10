Video Shows Child Tackled By Security During Falcons-Bucs Game

Video shared online shows a child being tackled hard by security after running onto the field during Sunday's (October 9) game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The boy ran onto the field as the Buccaneers lined up for an extra point following Leonard Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run, which put Tampa Bay ahead, 6-0, in the second quarter.

Footage shows the child being tackled by a member of security, who is immediately helped by several others while detaining the boy.

A woman who identified herself as the boy's mother told the Associated Press that the child is 10 years old, however, a police officer later told the AP that the boy is older than 10, though not releasing specific details as he is a juvenile.

The officer clarified that the mother has several children and was confused about which ran onto the field during Sunday's game.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and is scheduled to appear in court in relation to the incident.