Why Kacey Musgraves Is 'Shocked' About This Texas Tradition

By Dani Medina

October 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves has "big mum energy"!

The "Rainbow" singer took to Instagram to highlight a tried and true Texas tradition: homecoming mums. Mums, as you all may know, is a token of affection given to your high school homecoming date. What started out as a small brooch-like gesture turned into a massive undertaking — because everything's bigger in Texas, right? Now, ladies will wear these increasingly elaborate gestures around their necks, something Kacey has grown very familiar with.

She shared a photo of her holding what appears to be a 4-foot-long mum decked out in white and silver trimmings. "IYKYK," she captioned it, meaning "If you know, you know." In another photo, she poked some fun at the mum saying, "A total MILF (MUM I'D LIKE TO FLAUNT)." The Golden native continued by saying she was "shocked to grow up and find out that no other states participate int he homecoming mum ridiculousness." She went on to share more photos of some pretty extreme mums, including a lit-up panda, a pink and white elephant and even one decked out in Whataburger merch.

Here's a look at some mums making the rounds on social media this homecoming season:

Catch Kacey Musgraves headline the second weekend of Austin City Limits on Sunday (October 16).

Kacey Musgraves
