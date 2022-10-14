Why Kacey Musgraves Is 'Shocked' About This Texas Tradition
By Dani Medina
October 14, 2022
Kacey Musgraves has "big mum energy"!
The "Rainbow" singer took to Instagram to highlight a tried and true Texas tradition: homecoming mums. Mums, as you all may know, is a token of affection given to your high school homecoming date. What started out as a small brooch-like gesture turned into a massive undertaking — because everything's bigger in Texas, right? Now, ladies will wear these increasingly elaborate gestures around their necks, something Kacey has grown very familiar with.
She shared a photo of her holding what appears to be a 4-foot-long mum decked out in white and silver trimmings. "IYKYK," she captioned it, meaning "If you know, you know." In another photo, she poked some fun at the mum saying, "A total MILF (MUM I'D LIKE TO FLAUNT)." The Golden native continued by saying she was "shocked to grow up and find out that no other states participate int he homecoming mum ridiculousness." She went on to share more photos of some pretty extreme mums, including a lit-up panda, a pink and white elephant and even one decked out in Whataburger merch.
Here's a look at some mums making the rounds on social media this homecoming season:
Just remembered the nightmare that is homecoming mums in Texas so u all have to remember too pic.twitter.com/NHyeYamEbV— bo (@notbyoo) October 7, 2022
Y’all… this is how we Mum in Texas! 🤩 #HOCO #7LakesHS @stuco7l pic.twitter.com/6wHz2sb8Go— 𝙶𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎 𝙻𝚘𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚘, 𝙴𝚍.𝙳. (@genlopardo) October 14, 2022
📣💐😲 WHATA-MUM! Everything is bigger in Texas & so are the Homecoming mums. Floral design students at Stony Point created this 15-ft mega mum. The students at Round Rock say they even had to trim it down to make it fit on their school balcony.😳— John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) October 13, 2022
📸: @StonyPointHS Floral Design pic.twitter.com/pNvYzp0zdz
We're on the hunt for the best mum! Share your pictures with us in the comments or tag us with #LeanderIs, and we may repost you!— Leander Chamber (@LeanderChamber) October 7, 2022
Here are some great ones! Now show us yours!@LeanderChamber #leander #homecoming #mum #texas #leanderisd pic.twitter.com/8zTLUZR3ES
Catch Kacey Musgraves headline the second weekend of Austin City Limits on Sunday (October 16).