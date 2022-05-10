Lil Nas X, Paramore & Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline ACL 2022

Austin City Limits Music Festival is back with a star-studded lineup!

The annual music festival announced its headliners and performers on Tuesday (May 10). The festival is set to take place at Zilker Park on October 7-9 and October 14-16.

Among the headliners are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, Lil Nas X and SZA. Several performers are slated for both weekend of the music festival, including Diplo, Billy Strings, Jazmine Sullivan, Conan Gray, Oliver Tree and Omar Apollo. Some performers, including Lil Durk, James Blake and Manchester Orchestra will only be at ACL for the first weekend while Phoenix, Yungblud and Princess Nokia are slated for the second weekend only.

Three-day ticket sales for both weekends will begin Tuesday (May 10) at noon CT. Single-day tickets will be available later this spring, according to Rolling Stone.

Here's a look at the headliners for Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

P!NK

The Chicks

SZA

Kacey Musgraves

Flume

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Take a look at the lineup below: