BLACKPINK's Jennie Performs Unreleased Song On First Night Of Tour: WATCH

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink World Tour" kicked off Saturday (October 15) in Seoul, South Korea — and Jennie surprised fans with a performance of an unreleased song.

Instead of performing "Solo," Jennie told fans she would "show you all something new," according to Rolling Stone. "You might have been a bit surprised," she said. Her solo stage performance was "reminiscent of her recent interpretative dance video for Tamburins," the news outlet reported.

Another fun surprise for fans at the KSPO Dome was Jisoo's cover of "Liar" by Camila Cabello.