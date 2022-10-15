BLACKPINK's Jennie Performs Unreleased Song On First Night Of Tour: WATCH

By Dani Medina

October 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink World Tour" kicked off Saturday (October 15) in Seoul, South Korea — and Jennie surprised fans with a performance of an unreleased song.

Instead of performing "Solo," Jennie told fans she would "show you all something new," according to Rolling Stone. "You might have been a bit surprised," she said. Her solo stage performance was "reminiscent of her recent interpretative dance video for Tamburins," the news outlet reported.

Another fun surprise for fans at the KSPO Dome was Jisoo's cover of "Liar" by Camila Cabello.

Here's a look at BLACKPINK's setlist for the "Born Pink World Tour," according to Rolling Stone:

  • “How You Like That”
  • “Pretty Savage”
  • “Whistle”
  • “Don’t Know What to Do
  • “Lovesick Girls”
  • “Kill This Love”
  • “Crazy Over You”
  • “Playing with Fire”
  • “Tally”
  • “Pink Venom”
  • Cover of “Liar” by Camila Cabello (Jisoo solo stage)
  • [Unreleased track] (Jennie solo stage)
  • “Hard to Love” (Rosé solo stage)
  • “On the Ground” (Rosé solo stage)
  • “Lalisa” (Lisa solo stage)
  • “Money” (Lisa solo stage)
  • “Shut Down”
  • “Typa Girl”
  • “Ddu-du Ddu-du”
  • “Forever Young”
  • “Boombayah” (Encore)
  • “Yeah Yeah Yeah” (Encore)
  • “As If It’s Your Last” (Encore)
