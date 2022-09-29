Camila Cabello Reacts To 'The Voice' Contestant Singing A Shawn Mendes Song

During this week's blind auditions on The Voice, the show's newest coach Camila Cabello was caught off guard when contestant Tanner Howe belted out her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes' song "Mercy." Howe sounded so good that Camila almost thought Shawn was on the stage behind her.

"Is that my… Is that Shawn up there?" she said when once the performance had come to an end. "I thought that was Shawn." While Camila kept her back turned, fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend all turned their chairs around for the singer.

"Tanner, congratulations. You're on The Voice!" she told him. "I was like, 'Is Shawn onstage right now?'" Howe then responded, "Well, you know him best, so that's awesome."