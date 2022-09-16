BLACKPINK Ride Into Comeback Era On Disco Ball Tanks

After months of teasers, BLACKPINK's highly anticipated comeback album has finally arrived. On Friday, September 16th, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa released their sophomore album BORN PINK. Along with the album, the group shared a new music video for the second track on the album called "Shut Down."

The video features the group dancing in the rain, driving fast cars, and looking fabulous on a tank covered in reflective mirrors like a disco ball. The new single is the follow-up to their first comeback single "Pink Venom" which dropped back in August.

That same month, BLACKPINK revealed the first batch of dates for their BORN PINK world tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16th before the group will immediately head to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. In addition to the world tour, BLACKPINK will also be dropping their new album BORN PINK on September 16th. Before that, the group will made history as the first Korean female act to perform at the VMAs during its 2022 awards show on August 28th.