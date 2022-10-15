BTS' Jin Announces Solo Album: 'It's Not That Big Of A Deal'

A new BTS album is on the horizon — but it's not what you might think!

Jin is releasing a solo album as the group continues its group hiatus, he announced at BTS' Busan concert on Saturday (October 15). "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," Jin said on stage during the show.

The news of Jin's solo album comes after J-Hope released the group's first solo album in July, Jack In The Box.

Not only is Jin dropping a solo album, but he's also releasing a single with someone he "adores," according to Zoom. More details on that soon!

Watch Jin's announcement below: