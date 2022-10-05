Watch BTS Hilariously Try 'Flying Yoga' For The First Time

The group announced the return of RUN BTS on August 1. “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us," they said in an announcement video. “We hope you’ll look forward to it.” According to Billboard, their web series has posted over 150 episodes so far since premiering in August 2015. The newest episode will air on October 11th through Weverse and VLive and will later be available to watch on YouTube.

BTS and the Army are also gearing up for the group's first live concert since announcing a brief break to focus on solo projects. On October 15th BTS will reunite for a free concert at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, Busan. For those not in Busan, the concert will live stream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.