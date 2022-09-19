J-Hope Of BTS Reveals His Next Solo Musical Endeavor

As a particularly exciting summer for BTS member J-Hope comes to a close, the K-pop star has surprised fans with the announcement of another solo musical project. On Monday, September 19th, South Korean R&B singer Crush revealed that his next single will feature J-Hope. The singer shared the first look at the music video for the upcoming single "Rush Hour."

According to NME, P Nation has unveiled several promotional posters over recent weeks but it wasn't until the new music video teaser that fans learned the track would include a feature from the BTS rapper. "Rush Hour" is scheduled to drop on September 22nd and will mark Crush's first release since he completed his military service in August 2022.