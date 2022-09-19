J-Hope Of BTS Reveals His Next Solo Musical Endeavor
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 19, 2022
As a particularly exciting summer for BTS member J-Hope comes to a close, the K-pop star has surprised fans with the announcement of another solo musical project. On Monday, September 19th, South Korean R&B singer Crush revealed that his next single will feature J-Hope. The singer shared the first look at the music video for the upcoming single "Rush Hour."
According to NME, P Nation has unveiled several promotional posters over recent weeks but it wasn't until the new music video teaser that fans learned the track would include a feature from the BTS rapper. "Rush Hour" is scheduled to drop on September 22nd and will mark Crush's first release since he completed his military service in August 2022.
Earlier this summer, BTS announced they would be taking a bit of a break from their duties as a group to work on solo projects. J-Hope proved to be the busiest of the seven members as he released his solo debut album Jack In The Box in July. He also made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major US musical festival at Lollapalooza on July 31st.
Despite the reaction to the news of solo projects, the band and their label have emphasized they are not on hiatus and BTS is still very much intact. In October, the group will reunite on stage for a special concert in Busan. For those not in South Korea, the concert will live stream at 6:00 P.M. on October 15th on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW, with more details on the event to be announced later.