Josh Peck & Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Second Child
By Dani Medina
October 15, 2022
Hug me, brotha!
Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien have welcomed their second baby, as seen in an Instagram post Friday (October 14). The Drake & Josh star posted a photo of his newborn boy alongside his 3-year-old brother Max with the simple caption, "Shai Miller Peck." O'Brien also shared a series of photos on Instagram, including an adorable shot of Max kissing Shai on the forehead and a close-up of the days-old baby.
The "Happy People Are Annoying" author revealed back in June that he and Paige were expecting their second child together. O'Brien also revealed her baby bump in June with a beautiful photo of her in a long pink dress while on vacation in Italy.
News of the newest Peck baby calls for congratulations from a handful of celebrities. One Tree Hill's Bryan Greenberg (Jake Jagielski) said, "A wise man named Josh told me the only bad part about being a parent is there are no bad parts!" Full House's John Stamos commented, "PERFECTION!" Straight Outta Compton actress Carra Patterson also commented, saying "So happy for you guys!! Sending so much love! 💙💙💙💙💙"
Congratulations Josh and Paige!