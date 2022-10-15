Josh Peck & Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Second Child

Hug me, brotha!

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien have welcomed their second baby, as seen in an Instagram post Friday (October 14). The Drake & Josh star posted a photo of his newborn boy alongside his 3-year-old brother Max with the simple caption, "Shai Miller Peck." O'Brien also shared a series of photos on Instagram, including an adorable shot of Max kissing Shai on the forehead and a close-up of the days-old baby.

The "Happy People Are Annoying" author revealed back in June that he and Paige were expecting their second child together. O'Brien also revealed her baby bump in June with a beautiful photo of her in a long pink dress while on vacation in Italy.