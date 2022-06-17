John Stamos Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With 'Full House' Castmates

John Stamos is feeling nostalgic.

"Uncle Jesse" shared an adorable #tbt on Instagram on Thursday (June 16) with his Full House castmates, Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen. The trio is seen cheesin' at a beach house that Stamos rented in 2004, he said in the caption.

"#tbt. I love this picture so much. A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004. Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am! @bobsaget #AshleyO," Stamos captioned the photo.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie in Full House, commented on the post, "Oh yes!! I remember that house!!"

This isn't the first time Stamos is feeling nostalgic about missing his late best friend, Saget, who died in January at 65 years old. Earlier this month, Stamos shared a #FBF (Flashback Friday) post with Saget, Dave Coulier and none other than Rihanna! He also recently shared a photo with Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, at the Critics Choice Awards, where the duo presented and accepted the IMPACT Award to Saget. "He would be so honored to receive this award as all he ever wanted to do was share love and laughter and make an impact. It will be the privilege of my life to spread his message whenever and however I can," the caption said.

In a recent interview with CNN, Stamos opened up about his friendship with Bob ahead of the premiere of the new Netflix special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute. "He started popping into my life when I needed him the most, when I needed somebody. And then vice versa. And then we just got closer and closer, and we ended up just being there for each other during the happiest and the saddest moments of our lives," he said.